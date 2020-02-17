TWO people have been rescued from a burning house in York and taken to hospital.
North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said it was called to the property in Huntington Road at just after 10.30pm last night.
It said two crews arrived to find the garage of a house was well alight and had spread to the house, and a further two appliances were requested.
It said two people had been rescued from the property by a police officer prior to the fire crews' arrival and were taken to hospital suffering from smoke inhalation.
