A GLIMMER of hope emerged tonight that flooding from the Ouse in York might not be as bad as was originally feared by the Environment Agency.
While the agency's flood warnings still say it expects the river to peak at about 4.8 metres above normal summer levels tomorrow night, it is also publishing separate and conflicting projections showing that it will peak at 4.5 metres at about 11am tomorrow.
An agency graph then appears to show the Ouse peak flatlining at 4.5 metres for the rest of tomorrow.
An accompanying statement by the agency states: "The highest level forecast in the next 36 hours is 4.51m at 11:00am Monday 17 February 2020."
Even a 4.8 metre peak would be considerably better than the 5.2 metres peak - or 5.4 metres worst case scenario - that the agency was predicting yesterday evening.
A peak of 4.5 metres would sadly pass the flooding threshold for some properties, but others would stay dry when a 4.8 metre or 5.2 metre peak would have led to them being inundated.
The agency itself stresses that its forecasts don't always get it right, stating: "Forecasts contain uncertainty and can change frequently."
So some householders and business owners will go to bed tonight with the fate of their properties on a knife-edge.
