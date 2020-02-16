A SPECIAL concert of contemporary pop music in Selby Abbey will mark the second anniversary of a daughter’s death.

Cllr Don MacKay, chairman of Selby District Council has organised the event to benefit the two charities he is raising money for during his year in office.

Volunteers and staff at one of them, St Leonard’s Hospice, helped him and his family in the closing stage of his daughter Fiona’s life.

The other charity is Dementia Forward.

The Leeds Contemporary Pop Choir will star alongside singer Marina Mae, who is known for wartime and vintage shows at the event.

Cllr MacKay said: “This is set to be a fantastic evening of entertainment and will raise much needed funds for my chosen charities.

“I chose Dementia Forward because it supports those suffering from this terrible disease, which strikes indiscriminately.

“As a family we know how important the work that St Leonard’s Hospice provide because they supported us when our daughter Fiona was ill – and this concert takes place two year ago to the day since we lost her.

The event on Saturday March 14 starts at 7pm.