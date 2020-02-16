LAVERTON Bridge between Bishop Monkton and Roecliffe and Masham Bridge have joined the list of bridges closed by Storm Dennis related flooded.

Cawood Bridge was closed yesterday, forcing motorists to make long detours via York or Selby, where all bridges are currently open.

Many country roads are closed including main roads in the Dales, and others have surface flooding. Skeldergate remains closed following Storm Ciara and in anticipation of rising flood levels later today.

North Yorkshire County Council have strongly urged motorists not to ignore the signs.

A spokesman said: "During Storm Ciara, there were instances of people removing road closed signs and driving into flood water.

"Even if the flood water has receded, bridges and other structures may need to be inspected to ensure they are safe for use. Not only is removing signs dangerous, it is an offence."

North Yorkshire Police are also giving strong warnings against driving into standing water or flood water.

In 2016, Graham Stanley Jones, then 53, of Linton-on-Ouse was jailed for 12 months because he drove a school bus into flood water north of York during the 2015 floods.