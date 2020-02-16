THESE ten images show what happened the last time the River Ouse reached 5.4 metres above normal summer levels, in November 2000.
The photos from The Press archives show residents being evacuated by boat from houses in streets such as River Street in Clementhorpe.
They also show Tower Street, below Clifford's Tower, and other streets near the river, such as Skeldergate, deep under floodwaters, blocking through traffic in the city centre.
And they show the A64 snaking across flooded farmland, high on its embankment, and also vehicles submerged in floodwaters in the city centre.