THE Environment Agency is warning that the River Ouse could peak at 5.4m above normal levels on Monday.
City of York Council teams have been out putting measures in place to protect residents, homes and businesses.
The multi-agency flood plan has been activated.
As of Saturday night, the council has:
- deployed over 1,000 sand bags and 200 one tonne sand bags to create new flood defences at Bishopthorpe
- strengthened the Peckitt Street defences
- put additional sand bags and pump equipment at Tower Gardens
- raised the Clementhorpe defences
- put additional pumps and defences at the A19 and Germany Beck junction
- following on from earlier in the week, our front line teams have continued sweeping streets
- have cleared out 300 gullies following Storm Ciara in high risk areas of the city to ensure drains work as efficiently as possible
This evening teams will work with residents in Fulford and Fishergate to sandbag vulnerable properties.
Tomorrow morning, the focus will be on the highest risk properties in Naburn, Clementhorpe, Fishergate and Bishopthorpe.
Sandbags are automatically provided to homes at risk of flooding - residents do not need to contact the council to get them.
A council spokesman advised that people can buy sandbags from
Travis Perkins - Foss Islands Road or Clifton Moor
Jewsons - Foss Islands Road or Green Lane Trading Estate
James Burrel - Clifton Moor
B&Q - Hull Road or Clifton Moor
Wickes - Clifton Moor
Buildbase - James Street
Keyline - Osbaldwick
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment