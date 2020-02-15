THE River Ouse could reach levels close to those experienced during the 2000 floods - rising by 5.4m above normal levels - according to the Environment Agency.

In the devastating 2015 Boxing Day floods the river only rose by 5.2m above its normal summer level.

The Environment Agency has warned that the city could see the river rise close to the levels experienced during 2000 - and it expects the river to peak on Monday evening.

City of York Council is putting measures in place to protect homes and businesses.

Council leader Keith Aspden said: “With significant rainfall and strong winds forecast this weekend, and the unpredictable levels of snow melt, we are closely monitoring the situation with partners.

“We have spent today strengthening our flood defences and will tomorrow be helping the residents in the most at risk locations with the provision of sandbags to protect their homes and businesses.

"And we’re taking precautions to keep our fantastic city open so residents and businesses can enjoy all York has to offer.

“We ask that people continue to keep an eye out for the latest information and alerts from the Environment Agency which provides river levels for the next 36 hours in York https://flood-warning-information.service.gov.uk/station/8208 , and look out on friends and neighbours who may need support.

"And above all, stay well away from the rivers and flood water.”

In the 2015 floods when the Ouse peaked at 5.2m the situation was worsened by the shock failure of the Foss Barrier, which meant the Ouse floodwaters backed up the Foss.

About 500 homes alongside the Ouse, the Foss, Tang Hall Beck and Osbaldwick Beck were inundated.

The Environment Agency are not expecting a similar situation with the Foss this weekend, following recent upgrades to the Foss Barrier, which is currently in operation.

The council said this evening teams are working with vulnerable residents in Fulford and Fishergate to sandbag homes.

Tomorrow morning teams will focus on helping people living at high risk properties in Naburn, Clementhorpe, Fishergate and Bishopthorpe.

For information and help follow @EnvAgencyYNE and #floodaware on Twitter for call Floodline on 0345 9881188.