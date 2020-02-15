THE RIVER Ouse is rising again in York as Storm Dennis makes itself felt in North Yorkshire rivers.

It is expected to reach at least four metres or 13 feet by early tomorrow evening and to continue rising.

The Environment Agency has not said when it will peak or what the expected peak level will be. It may exceed the levels reached during the 2015 floods.

After speaking to residents in flood prone parts of the city, York central MP Rachael Maskell said the peak may not be until Tuesday.

The Foss Barrier is working, defences in the city have been strengthened today and car parks near the river such as St George's Fields closed.

York remains on flood warning and Selby is on flood alert.

The agency is warning that upstream flooding will occur overnight in various North Yorkshire rivers as hours of heavy rain began this evening.

Flood alerts already in place on the upper stretches of the Rivers Wharfe, Nidd, Ure and Swale were extended this evening to cover the entire rivers.

The River Ouse reached a low of 2.85 metres today or slightly over nine feet.

The River Wharfe through Wetherby and Tadcaster is expected to rise throughout Sunday.