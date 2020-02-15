CAWOOD Bridge and roads in North Yorkshire have been closed by Storm Dennis as North Yorkshire begins a night of heavy rain.
North Yorkshire Police and transport bosses are warning motorists and pedestrians not to go into flood water.
The Humber Bridge and Tees Viaduct have been closed to high sided vehicles for most of the day.
Now North Yorkshire County Council has closed Cawood Bridge entirely. It is the one road bridge between Selby and York.
The list of closed roads in the county now includes:
Cawood Road at Stillingfleet, Oxton Lane, Oxton, The Ramparts in Bolton Percy, New Road/Raw Lane in Ulleskelf, Back Lane, Acaster Selby, the B1223 at Rythe, Intake Lane and Beal Bridge at Beal, Newton Lane at Fairburn, and the A685 at Apperset near Hawes.
Some of the roads were already closed by flooding after Storm Ciara.