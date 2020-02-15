STORM Dennis is starting to batter North Yorkshire and York with winds currently gusting close to 40 mph and rain falling.

The Environment Agency has just put large stretches of the Yorkshire Dales back on flood alert and are expecting to issue more serious warnings in Nidderdale later this afternoon.

It has opened its area incident room.

In York, car parks near the River Ouse have been closed and flood defences including floodgates remain in place from earlier this week and the Foss Barrier is operating.

The River Ouse through York remains on the higher flood warning level after Storm Ciara and Selby is still on flood alert.

The flood alerts issued just after 1pm today cover the Upper Nidd including Harrogate and Knaresborough, the Upper Ure covering all of Wensleydale north of Jervaulx Abbey and the Upper Wharf upstream of Ilkley.

The agency warns that it is expecting to rise the alert level to flood warning in Pateley Bridge and Knaresborough later this afternoon and that river levels will rise on all the major Yorkshire Dales rivers.

The Lower Nidd remains on flood alert after the passage of Storm Ciara

Wetherby and Tadcaster are currently not on flood alert.