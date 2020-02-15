RAIL companies are urging people not to travel today and tomorrow with cancellations and delays expected to be widespread.
Northern Rail is currently winding down its service through Calderdale, which was badly hit by flooding during Storm Ciara and will not run trains through Hebden Bridge after 5pm today.
Transpenine Express is operating its Yorkshire cross-Pennine routes as normal but has shut down services on some lines further north.
LNER has speed restrictions on its network and is warning of extended journey times, overcrowding and cancellations at short notice.