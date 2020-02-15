The weather has driven the Vikings indoors for the opening days of this year's Jorvik Festival.

The encampment where they rest and entertain visitors between the big set pieces has been moved into the Merchant Adventurers Hall in Piccadilly.

They are sheltering in the Hall's Undercroft from Storm Dennis' high winds and heavy rain expected later today and tomorrow.

The Hall will also house the opening banquet to welcome Viking voyagers as planned.

The Vikings are expecting to make the short move back to their traditional encampment site on Parliament Street on Tuesday.

A message on the festival's website says: "Since we've moved the Viking Encampment inside due to the high winds, unfortunately, it will be slightly smaller than planned as there are extra safety considerations. "However, it will still be a great chance to talk to real-life Vikings and learn about their customs and crafts, as well as an opportunity to see inside the beautiful historic Merchant Adventurers' Hall.

"It's free to enter the Encampment but visitors need to pay to enter other areas of the building."

The mediaeval Merchant Adventurers Hall was not built until centuries after Viking Kings ruled in York.

Meanwhile North Yorkshire Police are urging the public not to ring 999 unless it is a real emergency.