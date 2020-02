A nursery has postponed its fund-raising this weekend because of Storm Dennis.

Primrose Bank in Kexby east of York had hoped to raise money for the Anthony Nolan Charity with its snowdrop event.

But with rain already starting to fall, heavy rain and winds forecast, the nursery has delayed the event until next weekend.

The event, which includes the sale of snowdrops, will now be from Friday February 21 to Sunday February 23 from 1pm to 4pm each day.