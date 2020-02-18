TOP chef Stephanie Moon and world record-beating Atlantic rower Helen Butters are just two local heroes taking part in an inspiring event for International Women's Day.

They will be joining four other woman for The Importance of Being Yourself, which will be hosted by York-based speaker, coach and fire-walking instructor Lisa Clifford on Saturday March 7 in Harrogate.

The event, which will run from 2pm to 4pm at the town's DoubleTree by Hilton hotel will also raise funds for IDAS, the Yorkshire charity which supports victims of domestic abuse.

Also sharing their stories on stage will be Suzanne Watson, head of one of the region's leading PR agencies and the new president of the Bradford Chamber of Commerce – only the second female president in its 168 years, and Mona Norman, the woman behind Brand Yorkshire, who fled war-torn Iraq at the age of 17 and arrived in the UK without the ability to read and write English.

Lisa, will also talk about her own journey – of how she gave up a successful career in sales to follow her heart to forge a new career that enabled her to help others achieve their goals and reach their potential.

She said she hoped the audience would leave the event feeling inspired. "I hope they leave thinking: 'what do I really want from my life?' and 'how can I stop doubting my intuitions'. And that if they are unhappy, they feel they can do something about it. Perhaps that will be finding their voice, or having a career change."

Tickets cost £17.50 until February 29, then will cost £25.

To find out more, or book, visit: powerforsuccess.co.uk/harrogate-event/