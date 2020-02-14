SELBY and Ainsty MP Nigel Adams has been made Minister of State in the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and the Department for International Development.
The move is part of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government reshuffle that took place on Thursday.
Mr Adams, who was formerly the Minister of State for Sport, Media and Creative Industries, said he was grateful to Mr Johnson for the opportunity.
He added: “It’s an exciting and crucial time to take on the position and join the foreign office and Department of International Development.
“As Britain has now left the European Union, it is time to enhance our presence as global Britain and increase our reputation.
"There are lots of opportunities and I look forward to working with emerging economies in Asia, as well as with our European partners.”