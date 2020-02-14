A POPULAR pub in York is set to change its name and undergo a ‘huge’ refurbishment.

The pub conglomerate, The Stonegate Company, has submitted a planning application to relaunch the Graduate Pub in Lendal under a new name, The Old Bank.

The application submitted to the council by the Stonegate Company, which owns The Graduate, is for new signs, and redecoration of the outside of the building.

The application documents say the change would support the “economic wellbeing” of the business and say the changes will “help ensure that it is worthy of being frequented for many more years to come”.

It is also understood that the company is also looking to renovate the interior of the pub.

The pub is also advertising new job opportunities.

A post on its Facebook page said: “ The Graduate is about to undergo a huge refurb & rebrand and we need amazing people to lead our team.

“We can offer competitive rates of pay, an award-winning development programme along with local and national discounts.”

The Press approached The Stonegate company for a comment and is awaiting a response.

The Graduate opened in 2011, in the building that had previously been the student Varsity bar.

Before that the building had been housing, shops and then a bank during the late 1900s, but was then converted into a pub.

The pub was extended at the back of the site when it became The Graduate.