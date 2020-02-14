HUNDREDS of teenage climate activists took to the streets of York today (Friday) to celebrate the one-year anniversary of YouthStrike4Climate.
The activists were demonstrating, protesting and singing in St Helen’s Square on Friday afternoon, as a celebration of a year of climate action.
It was February 15, 2019, when young people first walked out of their classrooms and into the square, protesting at the lack of action over the climate crisis.
Since then City of York Council has declared a climate emergency and plans to ban cars in the city centre by 2023 - meanwhile protests have grown.
In a post on Social media, the York group said: “It’s been amazing to see this movement grow but we still have a long long way to go to get the change we’ve been demanding.
"This year we need to campaign harder than ever.”