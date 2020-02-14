POLICE have launched an appeal to locate a wanted Selby man.

Benjamin Dobson, 27, is wanted by North Yorkshire Police in connection with an investigation into malicious communications.

It is believed Dobson is in the Selby area, where he has connections.

Despite ongoing enquiries, officers have not been able to locate him to date.

Anyone who knows where he is should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference 12200019402.

If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.