YORK train operator LNER says it will run fewer and slower trains over the weekend because of Storm Dennis - and is urging passengers to delay their journeys until Monday if possible.
It said the high winds and heavy rain being forecast could result in possible speed restrictions being imposed by Network Rail along much of the East Coast Mainline route from York to London and Edinburgh.
"As a result, journey times will be longer and short notice delays and cancellations are expected," said a spokesperson.
Warrick Dent, safety and operations director, said it was encouraging customers with tickets dated for Saturday or Sunday to defer travel to Monday, where possible.
“We expect services to be extremely busy throughout the weekend and will have extra staff on duty to help," he said, adding: "For the most up to date travel information, customers can check www.lner.co.uk or follow @LNER on Twitter."