A YORK school has again attracted national attention for excellence in academic achievement by ranking among the best.
St Peter’s School, which was named The Sunday Times North Independent School of the Year 2019, has been selected as a top 20 UK Co-ed boarding school by Best-Schools.co.uk
The school appears 14th in the list of the top 100 UK Co-ed boarding schools based on A-level results, A* and A grades obtained and the number of pupils with exam success.
Jeremy Walker, head teacher at St Peter’s School, said: “I am delighted to see that St Peter’s School has achieved such a high position in the latest school rankings.
“The result reflects the extraordinary talent of our pupils and the commitment of our inspirational teachers.
“We are always delighted when our pupils succeed academically, but we are equally proud of the values, interests and skills that they develop.”
The school also appears in the top 100 independent schools, ranked by A-level success.
Pupils at St Peter’s School received a record-breaking set of A-level results in 2019. To find out more visit: https://bit.ly/2u1rcaM