PANTOMIME legends - including Dame Berwick Kaler - said they were “excited” as tickets went on sale for their new venture at York’s Grand Opera House.

Berwick, David Leonard, Suzy Cooper, Martin Barrass and AJ Powell all attended as tickets for Dick Turpin Rides Again at the Grand Opera House went on sale yesterday.

Berwick, who has worked in pantomime since 1977, said: “I’m as excited as you can be at 73. The work starts here.

“We have the chance to build new memories.”

Berwick also sold some of the first few tickets to customers. The cast recently moved from York Theatre Royal after the venue announced fresh plans for a new pantomime.

Suzy said: “We are privileged to bring the family pantomime to more people than ever. People from all over the country have been to buy tickets today.

“We are very grateful for the loyalty.

“We felt bereft, this is the light at the end of the tunnel.”

Speaking of the new venue, Berwick said: “It is beautiful here. It has the perfect stage and auditorium.”

Suzy added: “It feels like a West End Theatre here.”

Pantomime baddie David said the cast all wished York Theatre Royal well, adding: “We still have a lot of friends there.”

Dick Turpin Rides Again will play at the Grand Opera House from Saturday, December 12 until Sunday, January 10, 2021.

Tickets are now on sale from the box office.