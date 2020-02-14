A YOUNG campaigner from York travelled to Parliament to deliver a message about the importance of vaccines in the world’s poorest countries.

Saif Imran travelled to Westminster for a meeting with York Central MP, Rachael Maskell, as a Youth Ambassador for The ONE Campaign, an anti-poverty organisation.

Saif spoke very positively of his experience.

He said: “It was really exciting to be in Parliament and meet with Rachael Maskell MP.

“I really feel like I made a difference and she was very supportive of what our country can do to help those in the world’s poorest countries.”

Romilly Greenhill, UK director of The ONE Campaign, said: “Seeing Saif take their message about global health to Parliament shows how important it is to so many people across the UK.”

During his visit, Saif highlighted the work of Gavi, The Vaccine Alliance, which provides life-saving protection against killer diseases to people in the world’s poorest countries.

Since its creation in 2000, Gavi has supported the immunisation of 760 million children and helped save over 13 million lives.

Saif requested that Ms Maskell back’s Gavi by pledging to show their support for it in Parliament.

York Central has already made an impact, by providing 37,973 vaccines around the world.

As part of the day in Parliament, nearly 100 volunteers from five organisations received training in political campaigning and activism.

By 2030, vaccines could help prevent 24 million people in the world’s poorest countries from falling into poverty by keeping populations healthy and able to attend school, work and provide for their communities.