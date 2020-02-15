A WOMAN, who worked for the Royal Air Force (RAF), celebrated her 101st birthday with a party at a care home in York last week.

Tess George, who was born in Wallasey in Merseyside in 1919, held a party at Ebor Court care home where she lives.

The party was attended by Tess’s family, with a special Facetime call from her daughter who has lived in New Zealand for 35 years.

Staff decorated the home with banners and balloons for Tess’ birthday with everyone enjoying a buffet and cakes.

Tess’s family also arranged for a projector to play home movies and display pictures of herself and her family throughout the years.

Tess, who has lived at Ebor Court care home for a year, said: “This has been a lovely day, I am very thankful for all of the time the care team have put into making this so perfect.

“I am especially pleased that I could speak to my daughter in New Zealand.”

Tess worked as a typist in the RAF and was married to Eric George,who was also a member of the RAF.

The couple had four children and they continued to travel the world for Eric’s work, until finally settling at the York Air Force base in Church Fenton.

Tess now has nine grandchildren and many great grandchildren.