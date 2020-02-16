PUPILS at a school in North Yorkshire are now sporting a uniform made from recycled bottles.

The academy trust that includes Outwood Academy Easingwold saved more than half a million plastic bottles from landfill thanks to its uniform being made from recycled bottles by its uniform supplier, Trutex.

Outwood Grange Academies Trust, consists of more than 30 academies including 22 secondary academies. At each of these secondary academies, students wear blazers which are provided by Trutex, made using fabric that has been manufactured from recycled drinks bottles.

Katy Bradford, Chief Operating Officer at the Outwood Family, said: “At Outwood we are passionate about doing our bit for the environment and sustainability. We are delighted that working with Trutex, we have managed to save nearly 600,000 plastic bottles from ending up in landfill.

“Our vision is students first, and this goes beyond the classroom for us. Our students of today are the adults of tomorrow and it’s our duty to ensure we do all we can to make sure the world they inherit is a healthy one.”

Each Trutex blazer saves around 36 plastic bottles from ending up in a landfill site. The numbers for Outwood have been calculated from the Outwood blazers ordered from Trutex from January up until October last year. The Trust provides every child who joins the school with a free set of uniform, including their blazer.

To make a yarn suitable the plastic bottles are put in together in a bale which is then broken down into flake. The flake then goes through de-polymerisation and re-polymerisation process to make recycled chips which are melted and extruded to make yarn. The yarn is then woven into the high quality fabric that is used to make the blazers.

Matthew Easter, CEO at Trutex, said: “Outwood is a long-term and highly valued partner of our business and has contributed a huge amount towards the 9 million bottles Trutex save every year from landfill. As a carbon neutral business we’re always looking at innovative ways to reduce environmental waste and look forward to working with Outwood in the future to continue this work.”