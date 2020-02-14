THE Met Office has issued an Amber warning for York, saying very heavy rain caused by Storm Dennis is likely to cause flooding of property this weekend.
The upgrading from the previous Yellow warning also means forecasters now think there is a good chance of some communities being cut off by flooded roads, and fast flowing or deep floodwater is likely, causing danger to life.
They also think power cuts and the loss of other services to some homes and businesses is likely.
Delays and some cancellations to train and bus services are likely and spray and flooding will probably lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.
The warning runs from noon tomorrow until 3pm on Sunday.
The Met Office had already issued an Amber warning yesterday for the Dales, which is the catchment for the River Ouse, sparking concerns about further flooding in York as water comes downstream.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment