A NORTH Yorkshire football club have launched an appeal for donations after fears of closure due to damage from Storm Ciara last weekend.

Tadcaster Albion Football Club pitch was left 1.6 metres underwater and the clubhouse was flooded, damaging the floor and carpets inside.

The club estimates they’ll need up to £42,000 for repairs and replacements.

Due to previous problems with flooding, such as those that hit the club in 2015, Tadcaster Albion are no longer able to obtain flood insurance.

During an emergency meeting on Wednesday, it was discussed whether the club will be able to continue due to the huge repair costs.

Club Chairman, Andy Charlesworth, said: “We are now facing the potential of closure of the club.”

A JustGiving page has been set up to raise the funds to support the club.

This can be found at: https://bit.ly/31QVCsO

Members of the club are waiting for Storm Dennis to pass over this weekend before beginning to clean up the mess the flooding has subsided.