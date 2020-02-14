FOUR more roads in a York neighbourhood are being proposed to close to prevent rat-running, the council has said.

City of York Council has said it is inviting residents to look at proposals to create four new road closures in the Groves, York - in addition to the two existing road closure that was announced last year.

The new closures would include preventing cars moving from Penley Grove Street into St John Street, using Brownlow Street to cut through into Lowther Street or into Park Grove, as well as closing off a section of Earl Street.

The closure is in addition to the decision last October to seal off the cut through that runs between Lowther Street and Penley’s Grove Street in The Groves.

The closures will redirect drivers from The Groves’ streets on to the main road network in the area such as Clarence Street, Lord Mayor's Walk and Monkgate. But bikes and pedestrians will be able to get past the blocks and there will be space provided for turning vehicles at the closure positions.

The council said that the proposals are following negotiations with residents, who "have said they want better air quality, less through traffic with the noise and dangers it brings, and to help unite the community by removing queues with idling engines or fast-moving vehicles."

Cllr Andy D’Agorne, Deputy Leader of the council and Executive Member for Transport, said: “The trial period will be closely monitored for up to 18 months, and aims to reduce traffic levels within The Groves.

“The trial also aims to slow down vehicles and improve the environment for residents.

“Our traffic planners indicate that the surrounding larger roads can cope with the diverted traffic."

But the York Conservative party said: "While some local residents may welcome fewer vehicles passing their homes, other residents and businesses who need to use the routes for work or to get around the city will be concerned that plans to close Penley’s Grove Street to through traffic, to restrict access on Lowther Street and other interventions could mean exacerbating congestion on other roads.

"These would include Monkgate, Lord Mayors Walk, Clarence Street, Haxby Road, Wigginton Road past the hospital and perhaps even causing traffic to back-up on the likes of Huntington Road.

"The Conservative Group urge caution and call for the authority to carry out full research, with genuine meaningful consultation with residents and City businesses who could be further affected by the current administrations aims to stop people getting about their business before causing further potential detrimental consequences."

Cllr Darryl Smalley, Executive Member for Culture, Leisure and Communities, said: “This community is too often split by the queues of traffic with idling engines or by speeding vehicles; these plans will bring the community closer together. Local residents have been the driving force behind this trial, and through this next stage they will continue to shape their area."

Residents can share their thoughts at a consultation meeting this Monday from 6.30 - 8.30pm at Park Grove School, York.