A NORTH Yorkshire community library will be getting involved in the Dark Skies Festival with displays on star gazing for amateur astronomers of all ages.
From tomorrow until March 1, Helmsley Community Library will feature a display of relevant books, leaflets and information along with a telescope, so people can make the most of the festival.
The Dark Skies Festival is organised by the North York Moors and Yorkshire Dales National Park Authorities.
With the focus on discovering, learning and enjoying the dark and the stars you can see as a result, over 100 events will be taking place across the region to mark the fifth Dark Skies Festival this year.
More than 7,000 people visited the two-week event held by the Yorkshire Dales and North York Moors National Parks last year.
Helmsley Library, which is run entirely by volunteers, is situated in the town hall.