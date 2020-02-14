Ingrid Newkirk of PETA (Letters, February 10) throws light on the widespread human reluctance to recognise that we are able to enjoy life on this Planet Earth because it is - as it has been for millions of years - a home we share with thousands of other life-forms, all of equal worth and functional importance, living interdependently.

Every form of life, from blue whales to bacteria and from redwoods to mildew, fulfils a specific function in the system.