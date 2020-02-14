Planners in York have a very strange way of going on. On the one hand, a young woman is trying to get a business up and running whilst wanting an extension to her building to make a home for herself and her son (Call for compromise over new shop plan, February 9). An application for planning consent looks likely to be declined on grounds the extension would impact adversely on neighbours - who, we understand, have no objection.

On the other hand planning permission was granted for a monstrosity of an hotel at the bottom of Terry Avenue. It looks like a gigantic liner and one can only imagine the impact it has on the residents who now live in its shadow. Planning gone mad?