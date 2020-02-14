A MAN has been arrested after a Lidl supermarket in York was allegedly broken into in the early hours of this morning (February 14).
North Yorkshire Police said it was alerted by an intruder alarm at the store on Thanet Road, in Acomb, at around 2.20am.
Officers attended and discovered a break-in, the force added.
It confirmed that one man was arrested following a short foot chase and is in police custody.
The supermarket has reportedly been cordoned off by police.
