A FIRE which destroyed a motorbike outside a house in York is being treated as arson.
Fire crews were called to the incident off Foxwood Lane at 2.05am this morning (February 14).
A spokesman for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "It was a motorbike on fire in a front garden.
"There was 100 per cent fire damage to the motorbike, no damage to the house.
"Crews said it is believed to be deliberate."
Firefighters put out the fire using knapsack sprayers and buckets of water.
