A DRIVER was stuck on top of his vehicle when it became partially submerged in floodwater in North Yorkshire.
Fire station manager Bob Hoskins tweeted that the incident happened on the B1223 between Tadcaster and Ulleskelf.
"This road is closed to road users so please do not ignore these signs as it can be extremely dangerous," he added.
North Yorkshire Police tweeted that the B1223 Raw Lane and New Road at Ulleskelf was flooded and people should avoid the area.
"One vehicle has already been stranded and the driving needed rescuing.. Do not drive into flood water."
