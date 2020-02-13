TWO pedestrians were almost knocked down when two vehicles mounted the pavement during an aggressive car chase through York.

North Yorkshire Police has tonight revealed details of the violent incident, which happened at about 7.50pm on Monday.

A spokesman said a car was aggressively being followed by another car from Clifton to Bootham when both vehicles were believed to have mounted the pavement, narrowly missing pedestrians.

"The cars then came to a halt on St Leonard’s Place, where an occupant from the rear vehicle approached the occupants of the first vehicle and began violently banging on the windows,"they said.

"We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

"In particular, we are appealing for information about any persons who may have witnessed erratic driving on Bootham travelling into York or the vehicles coming to a halt on St Leonard’s Place in York."

They said officers would also like to hear from the two pedestrians who were narrowly missed by the two vehicles.

Anyone with information should phone 101 and ask for Ashley Hardwick, email Ashley.hardwick@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting ref number 12200024031.