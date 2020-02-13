THE first casualty of Saturday's predicted storm is the monthly Acomb market.

Acomb Alive announced this afternoon that because of Storm Dennis and the high winds forecast for this weekend, the February market has been cancelled.

Local shops in and around Front Street, Acomb, will be open as usual.

The market has run since 2016, usually on the fourth Saturday of the month.

The Met Office is predicting wind gusts of nearly 50 mph for much of Saturday in York together with hours of heavy rain and has issued weather warnings covering the city and all North Yorkshire.

Let us know about your weather-related cancellations on newsdesk@thepress.co.uk.