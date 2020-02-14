A YORK mum who spent the last two weeks in quarantine with her son after returning home from China left isolation yesterday, it is understood.

Natalie Francis, 31, was working as an English teacher in the Wuhan area - which is in lockdown due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

She and her three-year-old son, Jamie, managed to grab a last-minute flight back to the UK last month and have since been in isolation at Arrowe Park Hospital on the Wirral.

It is understood that Natalie and her son were among the 80 people allowed to leave the hospital yesterday.

Speaking to The Press earlier this month, Michele Carlisle, said that Natalie and her son, were “safe and well” in the UK but “extremely exhausted”, and that they thanked everyone for their support.

She added that Natalie and Jamie were heading up to Easingwold, York, to stay with her and plan the next steps, and on Monday Natalie posted on Facebook, asking for information about half-term activities for Jamie to do in York.

Meanwhile, Chief Executive of the NHS, Sir Simon Stevens, said: “As our first group of guests leaves Arrowe Park Hospital, we want to thank them for the highly responsible, pragmatic and stoical way they have played their part in keeping both themselves and others safe.

“They have set an important example, recognising that over the coming weeks many more of us may need to self-isolate at home for a period to reduce this virus’s spread.”

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said those quarantined had been given a clean bill of health and people “can be reassured that their departure presents no risk to the public”

Earlier this month, Natalie told The Press that in the quarantine they only had a small courtyard to play in and that she and Jamie had to wear masks and protective clothing at all times.

She added: “The staff in this place have been wonderful in helping to get us “everything we ask for” but please believe me when I say it is just everyday items. We have received food, clothes, toiletries, toys and medicines.”

Meanwhile, England’s chief medical officer, Professor Chris Whitty, said what happens with coronavirus could go one of two ways, with the first scenario seeing the Chinese government getting on top of the epidemic and limiting impact on the rest of the world.

He added: “The alternative is that it’s not possible to contain in China and this then starts to spread - initially quite slowly - around the world and then unless the seasons come to our rescue, it is going to come to a situation where we have it more in the UK in due course.”