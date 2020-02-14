THE chair of a jury which will decide on the design of a £16.5 million new Central Hall at York's National Railway Museum visited a display of the five shortlisted entries yesterday - and urged residents and visitors to do the same.

Models and images of the design concepts are being exhibited in the museum’s Great Hall until March 29 - with people able to give their views until February 23 by filling out a comment slip or by emailing the competition organisers.