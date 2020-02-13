A CONTROVERSIAL new luxury hotel closed by flooding less than two months after it opened says its flood defence measures worked as planned - and protected neighbouring homes.

The £20 million Roomzzz Aparthotel in Terry Avenue opened in late December and temporarily shut due to the recent high river levels.

It will reopen tomorrow, February 14.

A spokesperson for the hotel said there has been no damage to the building or its surroundings.

They said: "We are proud that our flood wall protection system, which we designed and invested over £250,000 in, has done its job to serve the local residents in Lower Ebor Street.

"The property has been designed and built in such a way to cope with flooding.

"The advance flood strategy was executed as planned and as a result the aparthotel itself was never at risk and instead the waters were contained in the under croft of the building and is pumped back out when the river levels had receded, thus protecting the property and our neighbours.

"The primary reason for the closure during the flood was the limited access rather than the property itself which sits above the risk level."

Residents objected to the planning application for the 97-bedroom hotel back in 2016 - saying it was inappropriate for an area which floods regularly.

Guests and vehicles were moved out after staff were made aware of the risk of flooding on Sunday.

The spokesperson added: "The team at the aparthotel were aware of the impending flood risk on Sunday and the decision was made to re-locate guests and vehicles at the time.

"Our guests were very understanding and we appreciate the support of local hotel partners who were able to assist since Sunday evening.

"The team continue to monitor the situation and the wellbeing of the guests and staff are the natural concern.

"The team has done a great job and we are very grateful for the support and understanding of the York community."