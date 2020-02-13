THERE are fears over the future of a North Yorkshire town football club following the damage caused by Storm Ciara at the weekend.

Tadcaster Albion Football Club pitch was left 1.6 metres underwater and the clubhouse was flooded, damaging the floor and carpets inside.

The club are currently unable to assess the damage to the pitch as it remains underwater.

Due to previous problems with flooding, such as those that hit the club in 2015, Tadcaster Albion are no longer able to obtain flood insurance.

Ground maintenance equipment has been damaged and the new visiting officials’ facility that was nearing completion has been ruined.

The strength of the flood water has also damaged the fence behind the main stand.

The storm’s strong winds have damaged the roof, allowing rainwater to leak in, ruining the ceiling in several areas.

Club Chairman, Andy Charlesworth, said: “We have invested thousands of pounds in the club following previous floods. We just can’t keep doing this every year.

“We can’t get flood insurance and we are now facing the potential of closure of the club.”

“On behalf of the club I would like to thank everyone who has shown their support to our current plight.”

During an emergency meeting on Wednesday, it was discussed whether the club will be able to continue due to the huge repair costs.

The club estimates they'll need up to £42,000 to put things right.

For the club to continue, they will need support in the form of donations. These can be made on JustGiving.

Members of the club are waiting for Storm Dennis to pass over the coming weekend before beginning to clean up the mess the flooding has subsided.

Temporary flood defences in York will also remain in place over the weekend.