ALL of the temporary flood defence measures taken by City of York Council will remain in place this weekend due to the expected arrival of Storm Dennis.

These flood defence measures include new A19 defences which kept the road open, closure of the B1222 road and bus routes diversions for Skeldergate, Acaster Malbis and Naburn.

The temporary defences in place at Clementhorpe, Tower Gardens, Peckitt Street and Tower Place, the closure of St George’s field and Esplanade car-park and the closure of Rowntree Park will also remain in place.

Cllr Paula Widdowson, Executive Member for Climate at City of York Council, said: "I’d like to thank all our staff and key services, such as the Environment Agency and emergency services, who have worked round the clock to ensure York remains open and safe for all our residents and visitors.

"River levels are likely to rise over the weekend and into early next week. So, all temporary measures will be kept in place and monitored during this period.

"The council will work with partners to take action should river levels rise again."

Following on from Storm Ciara, the River Ouse peaked at 4.35m, 0.85m lower than the 2015 peak, on February 11.

Storm Dennis is expected to arrive with strong winds up to 55mph and heavy rain on Saturday.

North Yorkshire County Council have ensured that resources are deployed effectively in preparation for the storm.

They are also clearing out drains at known hotspots and undertaking repairs to some road surfaces damaged last weekend.

They are working with the emergency services putting joint working plans in place that can be stood up rapidly if needed.