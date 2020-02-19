The Selby District Council is delivering 80,000 brand new wheelie bins to replace the existing box collection service, in direct response to what people have said they wanted. The new bins are bigger – which means more material can be recycled – and they’ll also prevent problems with some material blowing out of the existing boxes when it’s windy.
The new service starts in April, with new collection calendars being delivered over the next few weeks. Some may see a change to their existing collection day because all of the collection rounds are being reviewed to make sure that they’re as efficient as possible.
“Lots of people seem genuinely excited about getting these new bins”, explained council leader, Cllr Mark Crane. “We’ve had a lot of comments on social media from people asking when theirs will arrive. That’s great to see because we want people to really embrace this new service, which will give everyone more space to recycle”. The council already offers more recycling options than many other areas, including the chance to recycle a wide range of household plastics. The new service won’t change the materials collected – but will offer around 50% more space.
Full information about the new service is available online:selby.gov.uk
