The Selby District Council is delivering 80,000 brand new wheelie bins to replace the existing box collection service, in direct response to what people have said they wanted. The new bins are bigger – which means more material can be recycled – and they’ll also prevent problems with some material blowing out of the existing boxes when it’s windy.

The new service starts in April, with new collection calendars being delivered over the next few weeks. Some may see a change to their existing collection day because all of the collection rounds are being reviewed to make sure that they’re as efficient as possible.