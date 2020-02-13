AN AMBULANCE transferring a patient between hospitals was involved in a crash with two cars near York, the Yorkshire Ambulance Service has confirmed today.
A spokeswoman said four ambulances were dispatched to the scene of the collision, on the A19 at Escrick, at about 4.20pm yesterday.
She said the original patient was checked over and transferred to another ambulance for onward travel to hospital.
"Three patients from the cars involved in the collision were taken to hospital to be checked over," she said.
"The Yorkshire Ambulance Service staff were checked over on scene, but did not need to attend hospital."
