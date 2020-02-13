HEAVY snow fell early today over higher parts of North Yorkshire.

This picture tweeted by Thomas Beresford showed snow falling in Hawes at 5am.

Mark Naylor of North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service tweeted: "Be very careful on the roads today. Rain, sleet. snow and high winds.

"Try to keep your journey to essential travel."

In York, rain should clear today to leave brighter conditions this afternoon.

Tomorrow should be dry as well, with some early sunshine before rain arrives later.

Storm Dennis is set to bring heavy rain and very windy weather on Saturday, with a risk of damage from the wind and flooding.