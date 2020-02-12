THE southbound A19 south of York has been closed by a three-vehicle crash involving an ambulance, causing rush-hour queues of traffic.
North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said the accident happened at just after 4.30pm near Escrick.
A spokeswoman said crews attended but no one was trapped and assisted with scene safety, leaving casualties in the care of paramedics.
She said there were reports of a diesel spill along a mile-long stretch of the road and highways staff were on their way to the scene.
North Yorkshire Police said it had received reports of an ambulance being involved in an accident on the A19, which had led the southbound road to be blocked by debris and diesel at 4.50pm, with traffic queuing back to the A64 interchange at Fulford.
A spokesman said no one was believed to have been seriously injured.