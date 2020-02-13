AN historic York city centre hotel re-opens tomorrow (Friday, February 14) following major refurb costing more than half a million pounds.

The Grade 1 listed Judge’s Lodging on Lendal dates back to 1710 and has seen its bedrooms, bars and dining rooms spruced up with a fresh new look.

Part of the House of Daniel Thwaites, which also includes York’s 4-star Middletons Hotel, Judge’s has been closed for five weeks with the newly upgraded bedrooms featuring bespoke furniture and luxury touches like spa baths.

The dining areas feature smart new furnishings and a new restaurant menu has been introduced to reflect a high-end, more formal dining environment for special occasions. Downstairs, the cellar bar offers a relaxed, gastro-pub experience with classic dishes and a wide selection of drinks, from expert cocktails to traditional ales.

Owner Daniel Thwaites PLC bought the historic Georgian Townhouse in 2012 and re-opened the hotel in 2014 following a huge refurbishment involving consultation with conservationists and archaeologists.

This most recent work brings the total investment in The Judge’s Lodging to more than £4million.

Executive chairman, Rick Bailey, said: “The Judge’s Lodging is a wonderful property with a fascinating story that’s a real draw to people who want to come and see all that the building has to offer. Since 2012 we’ve invested millions of pounds into major upgrades to protect and conserve this historic property – it has been a huge success and this latest work will allow people to continue to enjoy it for years to come with a really high quality, rich customer experience.

“After five busy years the time had come to brighten up the inside whilst really raising the bar on what our customers can expect from us. We have been through a complete rethink of what our guests want and will be delivering a five-star service. I have no doubt that people will love the new look Judge’s Lodging.”

The Judge’s Lodging has a history that dates back to the early 1700s when it was built as a private residence. In 1806 the building became the Judges’ House and the current double staircase was added, along with service quarters. In 1851 there was a further addition of a secure passageway to allow the Judges to exit their carriage straight in to the house without being seen, giving them additional privacy at a time when Judges were regularly the target of violence.