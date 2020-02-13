THE University of York is staying tight-lipped over the recovery of a student from coronavirus, saying they are entitled to confidentiality.
The student was one of two people, believed to be Chinese nationals, who were staying at York’s StayCity aparthotel last month when they became the first people in the UK to test positive with the virus.
The pair were taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary infectious diseases centre in Newcastle.
The Press asked the university how the student was doing and whether they were still being treated in Newcastle, but a spokesman said: "We do not comment on individual cases. The student diagnosed with coronavirus has the right to confidentiality.”
The newspaper also asked what the university’s policy was regarding Chinese students travelling back to China to see family and friends in the light of the coronavirus outbreak, asking whether they were free to come and go.
The spokesman said: "We are encouraging everyone to check and follow the advice from the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and Government web pages.
“Updates and advice is also posted on our website.”