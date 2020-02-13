PART of a historic city centre building could become a research centre for new technology.

King's Manor is a group of largely Grade I medieval buildings and a seat of government during the reign of the Tudors and Stuarts - and is now the city centre premises of the University of York.

A planning application has now been submitted to turn the existing refectory and student common room in the building into to office space and research facilities for the university's XR Stories project.

A statement says: "XR Stories undertake research and development into immersive and interactive technologies.

"The new partitions will create a large office space for 12 people and a smaller office space for eight people.

"The refectory currently employs three people on a part-time basis but is underused by the student and academic staff on campus. The common room accommodates up to 40 students but is only busy during term times for short periods on certain days of the week."

It says the scheme will be a "contemporary refurbishment to the historic interior".