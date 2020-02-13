A FORMER school near York which was designed by the architect of York railway station has gone on the market for almost £1 million after being converted into a stylish four-bedroom home.

Built in the 19th century, the building in Newton on Ouse was used as a school until the 1980s, but has now been transformed into a contemporary house.

The Old School was designed in the mid-19th century by celebrated York architect George Townsend Andrews, whose other, grander, designs include York Railway Station.

After years of disuse, the building was bought from the local parish council in 2018 by Cherry Blossom Developments.

The house has been designed and built by developer Glen Shorrock.

“When I first saw the school, which was for sale with outline planning permission, I knew immediately what I wanted to do with it,” said Mr Shorrock. “I knew we could create a fabulous modern home within the school building.”

The property is on the market with Croft Residential for £900,000.

The interior of the house includes new first and second floors, set back from the windows in order to maintain the clean lines of their church-style proportions.

In addition, the home features a high-spec kitchen, German-engineered oak flooring, underfloor heating and a vented heating system.

Croft Residential director Toby Cockcroft said: “I think what Glen and his team have created with the Old School is unique and I certainly haven’t seen anything else like it in Yorkshire.

“The interior is modular, with the rooms designed as contemporary ‘pods’ and they work fantastically well with the rustic exterior. The property is new on the market but the people who have seen it so far have been quite blown away by it.”