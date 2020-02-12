A FORMER monk at a Catholic boarding school who continued to abuse young boys after confessing to having sexual contact with a pupil has been jailed for more than 20 years.
Peter Turner, 80, sexually abused two boys after he was forced to leave Ampleforth College in North Yorkshire and was sent away to work in a parish in Workington, Cumbria.
He was sentenced to 20 years and 10 months at York Crown Court today (Wednesday) after admitting a string of sexual offences committed more than 30 years ago against three boys aged between nine and 12.
Turner, who was previously known as Father Gregory Carroll, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to 11 counts of indecent assault, two counts of a serious sexual assault and one count of gross indecency with a child.
