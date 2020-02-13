A YORK hospice annual Midnight Walk for charity is scheduled to return to the city this summer.

St Leonard’s Hospice, in York, is returning with its popular Midnight Walk in July this year with the theme of ‘Hospice Heroes.’

The event on July 4, will begin at Manor CE School in Poppleton, from 9.30 pm with entertainment laid on, while the walk is scheduled to begin at midnight.

A spokesman for the hospice said the route is around seven miles long, with marshals guiding the way and providing a hot drink and bacon sandwich, or veggie alternative, at the end.

It added that once again this year, the Hospice Midnight Walkers are being granted special “after dark” access to a section of the York City Walls between Monk Bar and Bootham Bar, so torches may be useful.

Sarah Atkinson, events team lead at St Leonard’s, said: “It’s our 35 anniversary year, and the theme is an acknowledgement that heroes come in many forms: nurses, doctors, carers, volunteers and everyone who has helped to raise money to support St Leonard’s Hospice over the past 35 years. We want to celebrate all of you.

“You can walk in memory of a loved one, as a way of keeping fit while having fun with friends and family, or simply to do something a little bit different with your Saturday night. The event is open to all – men, women and children, so assemble your team of heroes.

“Your support and sponsorship efforts are vital in making sure St Leonard’s can continue to provide care and support to those in our community facing a life-limiting condition.

Tickets are available until Monday, May 4, and are available at https://www.stleonardshospice.org.uk/Help/Events/Midnight-Walk-2020